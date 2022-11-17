Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $7.65. 1,070,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

