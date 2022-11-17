Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Invests $26,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,301,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,089,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 585,707 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 832.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 557,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 670,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 513,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 71,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,149. The stock has a market cap of $612.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.00. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

