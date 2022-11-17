Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,573. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

