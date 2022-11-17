Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $5,089,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 117.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 176,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95,532 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 158,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,019. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $116.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

