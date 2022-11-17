Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 50,173 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,566,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,131,954.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.