Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 50,173 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,566,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,131,954.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VIR opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.
Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.