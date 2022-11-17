Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wedbush to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.85% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 368,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,325. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $651.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.22.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.