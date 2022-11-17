Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,944 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($1.82) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 135,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,615. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.