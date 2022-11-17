Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €30.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($49.48) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Vonovia Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VNA opened at €24.31 ($25.06) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.25. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €18.59 ($19.16) and a fifty-two week high of €53.16 ($54.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

