Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years.

IGD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. 570,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,300. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $369,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

