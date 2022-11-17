Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

VYGR stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 149,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $913,329.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,628,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,280,201.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,123,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

