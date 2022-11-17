Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %
VYGR stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics
In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 149,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $913,329.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,628,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,280,201.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
