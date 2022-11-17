Wagner Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10,232.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,662 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,457,240. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $295.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

