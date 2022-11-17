Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 161,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,551 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 75,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.80. 209,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,645,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $460.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

