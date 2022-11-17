Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 127,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 34,766 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,303,000 after purchasing an additional 851,127 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $59.42. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.88.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.