Wagner Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,686 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,079 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,680,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after buying an additional 284,444 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after buying an additional 265,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 241,047 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,276. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

