Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 529.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 27.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 122.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 85.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of NUE traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $139.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,600. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

