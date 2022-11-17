Wagner Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,606 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,730,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 187,459 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 104,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FMHI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,897. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.