Wagner Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,606 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,730,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 187,459 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 104,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
FMHI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,897. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
