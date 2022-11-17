WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of WalkMe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.69.

WKME stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $717.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of -0.01. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 1.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 338,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

