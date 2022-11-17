Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Reduced by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.3% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 958,063 shares of company stock valued at $130,417,662 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $148.48. 163,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

