Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.31.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 958,063 shares of company stock valued at $130,417,662. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

