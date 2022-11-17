Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.31.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 958,063 shares of company stock worth $130,417,662. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

