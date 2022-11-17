Waltonchain Market Capitalization Tops $16.14 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002688 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00566543 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.43 or 0.29510295 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC.
Waltonchain Token Profile
Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,255,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,280,731 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
