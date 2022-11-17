Waltonchain Market Capitalization Tops $16.14 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00566543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.43 or 0.29510295 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,255,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,280,731 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.