Wanchain Trading Down 9.2% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $26.75 million and approximately $384,338.56 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00077305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022585 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

