Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Hits $26.64 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $26.64 million and approximately $417,496.85 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

