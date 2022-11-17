Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Trading 28.6% Higher

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 132,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 56,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Warrior Gold Trading Up 28.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33.

About Warrior Gold



Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property comprising 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

