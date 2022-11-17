Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 3.7% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Watsco worth $39,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 15.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Watsco by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,820. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.01 and its 200 day moving average is $262.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

