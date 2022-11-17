WAXE (WAXE) Price Hits $52.08 on Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $173,866.17 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $52.08 or 0.00315409 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00566664 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.93 or 0.29516584 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

