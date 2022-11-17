WazirX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $738,731.52 (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 7% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $59.57 million and approximately $738,731.52 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

