Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Comerica Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,330.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 125,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 73,096 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

