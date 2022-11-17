Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,212 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $125,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

USXF stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.