Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.17 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.32.

