Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 501.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 20,873 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 145,741 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after purchasing an additional 172,904 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $52.41.

