Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,655,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.