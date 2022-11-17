Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.70 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

