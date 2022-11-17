Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 5,410 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.19. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.