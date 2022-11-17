Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 6,074 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,104,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,527 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,139,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,843,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 558,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 423,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 273,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 240,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

