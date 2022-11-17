Wealthspan Partners LLC Acquires 1,266 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.23. 473,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.