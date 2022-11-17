Wealthspan Partners LLC Buys 1,068 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 127.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

