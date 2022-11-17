Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $301.62.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

