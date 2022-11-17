Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

QQQ stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,569,664. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.18 and its 200-day moving average is $293.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

