Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 42,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.