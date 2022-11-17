Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Buys 4,088 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.65. 63,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ING Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

