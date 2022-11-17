Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,799,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.19. The company had a trading volume of 43,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $215.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

