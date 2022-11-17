Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.9% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.00.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

