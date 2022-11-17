Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,902,000 after buying an additional 156,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 718,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,372,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of EMN stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,964. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
