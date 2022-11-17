Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 166,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.39. The company had a trading volume of 134,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,867. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $123.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average of $98.79.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,067 shares of company stock worth $28,008,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.