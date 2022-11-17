Wedbush Raises SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target to $20.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SciPlay to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCPL opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in SciPlay by 2.5% during the third quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.