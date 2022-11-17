Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Illumina (ILMN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) recently:
- 11/14/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $230.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $340.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $327.00 to $350.00.
- 11/4/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $210.00.
- 11/3/2022 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $300.00 to $250.00.
- 10/4/2022 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.
- 9/30/2022 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $175.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2022 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.
- 9/28/2022 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.
Illumina Price Performance
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
