Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NuVasive (NUVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $46.00.

11/10/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $65.00 to $50.00.

10/17/2022 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $54.00.

10/12/2022 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $63.00.

9/30/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,637. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -84.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $612,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in NuVasive by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 414,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,789,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

