Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $678.00 to $613.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $595.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $711.00 to $696.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $590.00 to $555.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $715.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $620.00.

10/12/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $529.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $207.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $520.69 and its 200-day moving average is $542.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

