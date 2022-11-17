Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) in the last few weeks:
- 10/27/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $678.00 to $613.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $595.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $711.00 to $696.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $590.00 to $555.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/27/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $715.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $620.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $529.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $207.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $520.69 and its 200-day moving average is $542.40.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.