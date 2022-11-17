Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) in the last few weeks:

11/17/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $34.00.

11/17/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $32.00.

11/16/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $51.00 to $40.00.

11/14/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

11/14/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $29.00.

11/1/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/13/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – DENTSPLY SIRONA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 2,576,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,521. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

